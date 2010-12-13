Square Enix say sorry for Final Fantasy XIV, announce staff changes and free trial extension

CEO of Square Enix, Yoichi Wada has posted a message to Final Fantasy XIV purchasers apologising for the state of the game, adding that the team in charge of the MMO had been restructured and the free trial period extended even further

Writing on the official Final Fantasy XIV site, Yoichi Wada said "while more than two months have passed since the official launch of FINAL FANTASY XIV service, we deeply regret that the game has yet to achieve the level of enjoyability that FINAL FANTASY fans have come to expect from the franchise, and for this we offer our sincerest of apologies."

He goes on to outline some changes to the staff working on the MMO, which includes a new director and producer, Naoki Yoshida, who is described as "a passionate individual for whom customer satisfaction has always taken top priority."

Wada adds "we realize time is of the essence and are fully determined to provide our customers with quality service. It is because of this that we ask our customers to be patient until we are able to confidently present them with a concrete plan outlining FINAL FANTASY XIV's new direction. The free trial period will be extended until that time."

