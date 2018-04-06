Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher teases a team-up with Ghost Recon Wildlands

It looks like the Ghost Recon Wildlands gang will soon be teaming up with a familiar face—or, more precisely, a familiar voice. Ubisoft dropped a teaser today for "The Call," a special operation that will see Sam "Splinter Cell" Fisher headed off to Bolivia to do what he does.

It doesn't sound like he'll be joining the jungle fight, though, as "Paladin" says in the video that "Langley has sprung a leak," and they want Fisher to plug it. He replies by saying he might need more firepower to get the job done. Fortunately, he knows some guys who might be able to help: "Call the Ghosts."

This wouldn't be the first time that Third Echelon has turned up outside of a Splinter Cell game. What makes this tease particularly interesting is the voice in the video: That's either Michael Ironside as Sam Fisher, or someone trying really hard to sound like him. Ironside portrayed Sam Fisher (and did a fantastic job of it) throughout the Splinter Cell series, until he was replaced by Eric Johnson in 2013, in Splinter Cell: Blacklist. I didn't play it so I can't comment on the quality of Johnson's work, but I think it's fair to say that Ironside was missed.

This may or may not be related to the "Splinter Cell 2018" rumor from last month: It's possible that the Ghost Recon Wildlands appearance is the extent of it, but maybe this will roll into an announcement of a whole new Splinter Cell game.

Ubisoft said that a "full briefing" will take place on April 9, which is Monday. The first of four planned Ghost Recon Wildlands "Special Operations," which Ubisoft unveiled earlier this week, gets underway on April 10.