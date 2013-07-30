Popular

Splinter Cell: Blacklist multiplayer footage is full of men crawling around a dark room

By

Blacklist Spies vs Mercs

Ubisoft are inviting you to spend eight minutes in a darkened room. No, this isn't some sort of revenge for not buying HAWX 2, instead they're offering to show you the less 'Classic' variant of Splinter Cell: Blacklist's Spies vs Mercs multiplayer mode. Community developer Zack Cooper and level designer director Geoff Ellenor take you through a match from the spies' perspective.

Unlike Classic, which can be seen here , Spies vs Mercs Blacklist ups the asymmetrical action to four players per team, and adds a progression system that will let you customise your loadouts with unlocks. Beyond that, it's still the familiar Tom Clancy fever dream of balaclava wearing grunts hunting down dangerous tech-armed spies. Fun fact: every time Tom Clancy blinks, he thinks someone in his vicinity has triggered a mini-EMP grenade.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist is due out August 23rd.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments