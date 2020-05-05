We're giving away a free wireless headset every month to support SpecialEffect

As part of our Studio Spotlight with SpecialEffect on the PC Gamer forums, we're launching a year-long campaign to support SpecialEfffect and celebrate the important work they do. Every month for a year, we're giving away a pair of Epos l Sennheiser GSP 370 headphones to a community member over on the forums.

The Epos l Sennheiser GSP 370 wireless headset has memory foam earpads for comfortable wearing and up to 100 hours of battery life. The gaming headset works on both PC and PS4, with a USB dongle that delivers a wireless low-latency connection.

If you want a chance to win a pair of these headphones you'll need to sign in to the PC Gamer forums and create an account. Go to the campaign giveaway post, click on the link in the giveaway description, and complete the entry instructions. When you've done that, comment on the thread telling us what you think of SpecialEffect and you're done!

This is a year-long on-going campaign, so check in with the same thread each month for another chance of winning. Make sure you read all the terms and conditions before entering.

This giveaway is part of our Studio Spotlight week with SpeicalEffect. The gaming charity has taken over the forums this week, so make sure you head on over and read about the work they do to help people with physical disabilities play games.