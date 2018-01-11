Spanish government approves $7.8 million grant for indie devs

Last week, Àlvaro Nadal, Spain's minister of energy, tourism and digital agenda, cancelled a €2 million ($US2.4 million) grant—which would have been used to fund the country's independent game developers—for unspecified reasons. As it turns out, a bigger grant was the main reason for its cancellation: as reported by Polygon , today the Spanish government approved €6.5 million ($US7.8 million) in indie funding.

According to El País , the original grant was frozen following changes within the DEV, a Spanish videogame organization. DEV members joined game developers at a presentation in Madrid today, where the new grant was announced.

"The future of our industry depends, to a large extent, on the success of independent studies and the employment that we can generate for future professionals," said DEV president Luis Quintans.

The previous grant was going to be divided between 20 different developers, each receiving between €50,000 and €150,000, with an emphasis on studios of five or fewer members currently working on their first game.

The terms of the new grant will be detailed next month, but it's already clear it's similarly structured: simply put, Spanish games studios who've been open for at least six months and generate less than €2 million annually can apply for up to €150,000 in funding.