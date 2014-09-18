Spacebase DF-9 to leave Early Access next month, future content development halted

Double Fine's Spacebase DF-9, the space-based base construction and management sim, will leave Steam's Early Access next month. Double Fine announced the release window alongside a a small list of planned features for the for the 1.0 update. A little too small, perhaps, as many were expecting the studio to develop more content for the game. That now won't happen, with the studio instead planning to release the source code to the community.

In a post titled "The Road to 1.0" , the team positions the final release as the successful culmination of the game's development. "As for what will be added between now and the 1.0 build," they write, "new features will be aimed at providing the complete experience you'd expect of a non-Early Access game: a Tutorial mode to smooth out the early game a bit and help new players learn the basics, and a Goal system that lets you work towards concrete objectives. That as well as over a month's worth of pure bug-fixing work and final polish.

"We're also pleased to announce we'll be releasing the game's full Lua source code a short time after 1.0, which will allow the community to create potentially far-ranging mods that add content, new features, and change some fundamental game behaviors. We'll of course be sticking around a bit for bug fixing and support, but any new content for the game will now be in your hands. We're eager to see what people do with this game!"

Despite this, an archive of Spacebase DF-9's future development plans has surfaced on NeoGAF , and would appear to show many more features than the final game will include.

Spacebase DF-9 was originally conceived during Double Fine's 2012 Amnesia Fortnight . A year later, a barebones version of the concept was released in Early Access. Since then, the game has received six major alpha updates.

Earlier this month, Tyler posted some video impressions of the most recent update. In his words, "I like Spacebase, but often in spite of it. The variables are off right now. I'm optimistic, though—a few more big updates and it could be really special."