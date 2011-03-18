Popular

Space Marine teaser screenshot features "a hidden evil"

Space Marine - a hidden evil

Relic have released a new teaser shot for Space Marine. There's a Space Marine, and a hallway. It's a pretty big hallway, but what's this at the end of the hallway? Some sort of hulking shadow. VG247 received the image, and say it's named "a hidden evil." It's not that hidden, it's standing right there in a shaft of light. Everything we've seen of the 40k third person brawler has shown Ultramarines chopping up Orks, but that doesn't look like an Ork, does it? HMMM, what do you think?

Tom Senior

