Space Hulk: Deathwing is coming in December

The Warhammer 40K shooter Space Hulk: Deathwing finally has a proper release date, and it is not, as we were told, in November. But it's close: December 9 is the big day, and to celebrate the announcement we've got a new trailer, ominously entitled "Enter the Space Hulk," that serves up a nice overview of everything the grim future game has to offer.

Basically, that breaks down to huge suits of armor, huge guns, huge spaceships, huge enemies, and "a journey into darkness and revelation." And even though it looks like the sort of thing that could easily tip over into self-parody, my hope is that it will prove to be the game that finally delivers on the obvious promise of a shooter set in the 40k universe. Deathwing looks over-the-top, absolutely, but would you expect (or want) anything less from a game about pseudo-Arthurian knights romping through massive castles in space?

The game supports single-player and multiplayer for squads of up to four, with customizable armor and unlockable abilities spread through three skill trees. A closed beta for "a limited number of pre-order players" will begin next week, while everyone who preordered through Steam will be granted beta access around November 20.