Space Hulk: Deathwing has been (slightly) delayed, so here are some new screens

The Space Hulk: Deathwing beta wrapped up last week, and developer Streum On Studio is now "working relentlessly to address the technical points raised." And apparently it's a little more work than the team expected, because today it announced that the game has been delayed, very slightly, to December 14, in order "to offer the best possible experience at launch."

"Most issues have already been addressed, including drastic improvement in loading times, optimization of general performance, improvement of interface and menu elements, sound-design changes including character voices, and fix of numerous bugs and nearly all occurrences of crashes," the studio said.

By way of apology for the slip, it also released a half-dozen new screenshots. They're not quite as compelling as, say, 13 minutes of Space Marines stomping Genestealers into mucilage, but they sure are pretty. And in the meantime, Space Hulk: Deathwing remains available for preorder for $34.