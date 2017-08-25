South Park: The Fractured But Whole video shows off crafting and puzzles

Ubisoft have released a new developer walkthrough for South Park: The Fractured But Whole at Gamescom. It’s actually the same demo that was available at E3, but with Jason Schroeder, the game director, and Kimberly Weigend, the associate producer, providing commentary on looting, crafting and environmental puzzles.

The diminutive superheroes need to find a specific dancer in the Peppermint Hippo, which requires them to gain access to the DJ booth. The DJ is thirsty for a gin and tonic, so they have to make a particularly disgusting, fart-based cocktail for him, making him run to the loo, freeing up the booth.

Schroeder notes that, as you craft items, you’ll gain crafting points that will allow you to craft better items in greater quantities. Fart G&Ts for everyone!

The crafting seems simple enough, and I’m glad to see some light environmental puzzles making a return. By manipulating scenes, breaking objects or just moving them, you’ll be able to reach new areas and get your grubby mitts on new gear and quest items.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is due out on October 17.