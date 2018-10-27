Soulcalibur 6 adding Nier: Automata's 2B to fighter roster

Nier: Automata's android protagonist 2B will soon become part of Soulcalibur 6's roster of fighters, Bandai Namco revealed today.

She'll arrive in the game as DLC with many of the same moves as she had in the action RPG, relying heavily on her dual blades—Virtuous Contract and Virtuous Treaty—for quick strikes and mid-air slashes, a lot of which you can see in her trailer above.

She'll bring a new stage in The City Ruins, an alternative outfit and her own music. The DLC is "coming soon" and it will also add items to the character creator, which players have been using to its full effect, creating hundreds of weird and wonderful fighters including Minecraft Steve and Ronald McDonald.

You'll automatically unlock 2B if you've bought the $29.99/£24.99 DLC season pass. Soulcalbur 6's other DLC fighter, Tira, can be bought separately for $5.99/£3.99, so I'd expect the same to happen here.

Tom praised Soulcalibur 6 in his review, calling it "a fighter with a great roster and exciting brawls"—although singeplayer lets it down.