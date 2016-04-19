Song of the Deep, Insomniac's aquatic Metroidvania, releases in July

Insomniac Games, the studio best known for console-centric titles like Ratchet and Clank, Resistance and Sunset Overdrive, will release its 2D Metroidvania on Steam in July. As James discovered when he played it back in January, Song of the Deep follows the adventures of Merryn who, after losing her father during a routine fishing trip, feels compelled to find him. Inevitably, the ocean holds all manner of strange malevolent foes.

Interestingly, this will be the first title published by American retailer GameStop, and if you want a physical copy, you'll need to get it from them. There's no official word yet on how digital distribution will be handled, but you'll probably be able to pick it up on Steam.

This isn't the only PC title Insomniac is working on: Edge of Nowhere is a VR-exclusive title due to release some time this year. Tim gave it a crack at E3 last year, writing that it gave him "a significant kick of The New amid the continuing glut of military shooters".

Check out the latest trailer for Song of the Deep below: