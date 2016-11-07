Sombra is now live on the Overwatch PTR

The latest Overwatch update is now live on the public test realm, and yes, the hacker extraordinaire Sombra has finally joined the action. The Overwatch Arcade is open for business (in the PTR), giving players a new way of digging into a variety of Overwatch game modes, the new Ecopoint: Antarctica arena map is playable, and as always there are a handful of tweaks and bug fixes in the mix as well.

In addition to Sombra and the new game modes, a new balance change has gone into effect. The flighty rocketeer Pharah has a bit more air under her wings, as her hover jets now have 35 percent more lift.

Naturally, we're queuing up to get in and see what else has changed for ourselves, but it's a bit of a jam at the moment—shocking, I know. We'll give you a more detailed report about how things look when we can, and in the meantime you can dig into the full patch notes at playoverwatch.com.