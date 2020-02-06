Soldat is getting a sequel, and both are coming to Steam

Classic multiplayer shooter Soldat is making an unexpected return, leaping out of the early 2000s and onto Steam, accompanied by and even bigger surprise: a proper sequel. Both are due out this year.

Soldat 2 has made the leap from 2D to 2.5D, but otherwise it's still obviously Soldat, full of tiny jumping soldiers duking it out on a Worms-like battlefield. It's not a looker, but like its predecessor it should run on just about anything.

On the new Steam page, it says that customisation and modding will be core features of the sequel, adding that "Soldat 2 strives to become a powerful platform for custom created content, mods and other Soldat-like games."

It's launching in Early Access first, later this year, but it looks like it will contain all the important stuff. Expect dedicated servers for online multiplayer, both procedurally-generated and designed levels, the ragdoll physics and 'flow-based movement' from the original, and custom modifiers. A level editor will come later, but you'll be able to change every parameter straight away.

Along with the level editor, plans for later additions include full mod support, explosives and terrain destruction, character customisation, and experimental features like classes and vehicles.

Soldat's original creator, Michał Marcinkowski, passed the torch in 2008, but he's returned for the sequel, apparently developing it solo. The original game is still available, and even now there are 24 people online—not a lot, sure, but at least enough for some games. With it relaunching on Steam, where it will still be free, the population will hopefully see a spike.