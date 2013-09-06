Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army targeting a sequel for 2013

Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army will get a sequel in 2013, according to an announcement today from developer Rebellion. The goal of the new, stand-alone game will be to sharpen and intensify all the mechanics that brought players together in the self-published original, according to the studio.

"We really wanted to heighten the demonic, nightmarish tones of the first game," reports creative head Tim Jones. "The environments, the levels, the soundtrack all give a strong feeling of descent—each encounter, each level becoming progressively more hellish. Most importantly though, we've expanded the legions of Nazi undead with some really intimidating new enemies which we'll reveal soon."

A stand-alone expansion of Sniper Elite V2, the first Nazi Zombie Army released in February and focused on co-op play and a story based around American sniper Karl Fairburne as one of the people alive in a Germany overrun with a zombie hoard unleashed by Adolf Hitler. The sequel is set to continue this story with a focus on the German capital Berlin, according to Rebellion's announcement.

While a zombie/Nazi mashup is nothing new, probably the most spectacular part of both Sniper Elite V2 and its zombie expansion was its presentation of slow-motion, x-ray, bullet-time kill shots . This mechanic is sure to make the upcoming sequel and I'm eager to see how the game has developed what has became its most well-known—and theatrical—calling card.