Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army shuffles into the room

Last month, Rebellion teased a mysterious new project. There was a video full of creepy green fog and silhouetted soldiers, and a website called NZA that contained an occult corruption of the Sniper Elite logo. Using an ancient psychic technique called "stating the bloody obvious", we guessed it would be a Sniper Elite V2 DLC pack called Nazi Zombie Army, featuring an army of zombified Nazis.

We were wrong. Instead, it's a Sniper Elite V2 standalone expansion called Nazi Zombie Army, featuring an army of zombified Nazis.

"Featuring a co-op campaign for 1 to 4 players, Nazi Zombie Army is a horrifying new stand-alone expansion of the award-winning Sniper Elite series. In the dying flames of World War II, a despairing Hitler unleashes one final, unholy gamble – a legion of undead super soldiers that-" YEEUUURGHH... Oh, sorry. That was - er - my zombie impression. I definitely wasn't yawning.

Seriously though, the Venn diagram of Occult and Nazis isn't exactly short of games that sit in the middle. And Sniper Elite is a curious choice for the decaying shamblers - zombies are slow, stupid and numerous. Surely that's the exact opposite of what you want to be sniping?

In fairness, NZA does promise some unit variety, including "occult commanders, roof-jumping snipers, undead suicide infantry and worse..." Worse? It's Zombie Hitler, isn't it? In a robot suit . Still, it'll be interesting to see if Rebellion can pull it off, and the promise of four player co-op is intriguing.

Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army will be unleashed on the world on February 28. It's set to cost £9.99, although there's currently 20% off the Steam pre-order .