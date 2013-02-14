Popular

Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army shuffles into the room

By

Last month, Rebellion teased a mysterious new project. There was a video full of creepy green fog and silhouetted soldiers, and a website called NZA that contained an occult corruption of the Sniper Elite logo. Using an ancient psychic technique called "stating the bloody obvious", we guessed it would be a Sniper Elite V2 DLC pack called Nazi Zombie Army, featuring an army of zombified Nazis.

We were wrong. Instead, it's a Sniper Elite V2 standalone expansion called Nazi Zombie Army, featuring an army of zombified Nazis.

"Featuring a co-op campaign for 1 to 4 players, Nazi Zombie Army is a horrifying new stand-alone expansion of the award-winning Sniper Elite series. In the dying flames of World War II, a despairing Hitler unleashes one final, unholy gamble – a legion of undead super soldiers that-" YEEUUURGHH... Oh, sorry. That was - er - my zombie impression. I definitely wasn't yawning.

Seriously though, the Venn diagram of Occult and Nazis isn't exactly short of games that sit in the middle. And Sniper Elite is a curious choice for the decaying shamblers - zombies are slow, stupid and numerous. Surely that's the exact opposite of what you want to be sniping?

In fairness, NZA does promise some unit variety, including "occult commanders, roof-jumping snipers, undead suicide infantry and worse..." Worse? It's Zombie Hitler, isn't it? In a robot suit . Still, it'll be interesting to see if Rebellion can pull it off, and the promise of four player co-op is intriguing.

Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army will be unleashed on the world on February 28. It's set to cost £9.99, although there's currently 20% off the Steam pre-order .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
