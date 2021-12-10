Slitterhead is a new horror game by Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama

A new horror game helmed by Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama was announced at The Game Awards, and it's got a heck of a name: Slitterhead. It's in development at Toyama's newly founded Bokeh Game Studio, and previous reports suggest Slitterhead will release in 2023.

The trailer is a lot, and while it's unmistakably a horror game it sports a very different tone to Silent Hill. Unlike that series' menacing low-key atmosphere, Slitterhead appears to be a lot louder and a hell of a lot more gory. The trailer shows a neon-lit city setting, with high-density residential towers and, as you'd expect, terrifying monstrosities with way too many limbs.

There is more Silent Hill heritage here, though: music will be handled by Akira Yamaoka, who worked on pretty much all of the Silent Hill games, as well as games like Killer is Dead, Lollipop Chainsaw and lots more.

It's been a while since Toyama made a horror game—2008's Sony exclusive Siren: Blood Curse was the last. Since then, he's worked on the Gravity Rush series, also exclusive to PlayStation.