Skyrim total conversion mod Enderal releases soon, so here's a trailer

Enderal: The Shards of Order is an ambitious total conversion mod for Skyrim. It's been in development since Skyrim launched in 2011, and is the work of SureAI, the same team responsible for the Oblivion total conversion Nehrim. We profiled Enderal early last year, and have covered it for years now, but it looks like it's finally releasing next month.

That's a pretty big deal: Enderal is a fully-featured open world RPG, complete with new environments, art and voice acting, which you'll be able to download for free (so long as you own Skyrim). It's releasing in Germany next week, with an English language release to follow in the weeks after.

The launch trailer below is in German, but it provides a satisfying glimpse of how Enderal will play. Fingers crossed it'll work smoothly with the forthcoming Skyrim: Special Edition.