Sims 2 developer says Simlish is 'gibberish', goes on to explain why they don't have threesomes

Turns out Simlish, the gobbledygook language of The Sims series, has absolutely zero linguistic background, according to a developer who worked on The Sims 2.

Jake Simpson, who was the game's lead simulation and tools engineer, shared some of the details behind The Sims 2's development in a lengthy tweet thread over the weekend. "Note, there is NO linguistic background for Simlish," Simpson wrote. "All those websites that claim there is are absolutely wrong. It was entirely made up, of gibberish sounds, that was made up on the spot by the voice actors."

Simpson said the team was "constantly amazed at people who felt they could see patterns where there were none," and that they'd pass around links to sites that thought they'd cracked the Simlish code.

Interestingly, Simpson also claimed that the team would get bug reports from non-English players who couldn't change the voice language because they assumed that Sims were speaking English instead of random gibberish.

There were a whole host of other interesting tidbits, like the fact that EA tried to can the bladder function because Sims peeing themselves was "pretty revolting." Series creator Will Wright initially caved, but after his random toilet data values were proven correct by a New York Times study, he promptly faxed a copy back to the higher-ups with the words "BATHROOM NEEDS STAY!"

Apparently, EA wasn't exactly against the ideas of threesomes in the game either. Simpson wrapped up his tweet thread by saying he had jokingly sent a bug report about how Sims couldn't initiate a threesome, to which the executive producer marked it "will not fix" with the comment "not enough time for animations." Classic.

I highly recommend checking out the entire tweet thread to see all of Simpsons' great anecdotes, which really highlights why The Sims 2 is such an evergreen, fun and oddly human experience.