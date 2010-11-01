Sign up to PC Gamer, get one of 10,000 free copies of Bejeweled 2

It's PopCap week here on PCGamer.com , kicking off with the first juicy details of Bejeweled 3 . And as a special gift to those signed up to our site, we're giving away 10,000 copies of Bejeweled 2 - usually £14.99. All you have to do is be a registered member of our site at around 5pm tomorrow evening GMT (1pm EDT), and be signed up to receive our newsletter. If you've already signed up but aren't sure if you checked that box, you can find out and change your preference at your user control panel . Otherwise, sign up now - it's free.

You'll get an e-mail to the address you signed up with, containing your code and a link for where to use it. You won't need credit card details, just a name and e-mail address. The giveaway will work on a first come, first served basis, so once 10,000 people have snagged their copies, the offer will expire. Right now there's plenty for everyone, but we can't guarantee whether there will be by tomorrow.