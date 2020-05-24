Shrek is far scarier than Nemesis, as this Resident Evil 3 mod shows

Hello and welcome to the nightmare which will haunt you forever and ever, yes, even longer than the horror that was Thomas the Tank Engine in Skyrim, which will only haunt you a solitary forever. An intrepid modder has replaced Nemesis, the eponymous uberzombie villain of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, with none other than memetic zeitgeist-thing Shrek. I am horrified.

Is Shrek unintentionally horrifying? Is this horrifying? Does this mean at some point that Shrek has a rocket launcher? Does this mean that at some point Shrek has a flamethrower? Does this mean you have to imagine Mike Myers as a voice actor in RE3? Yes, yes, yes, yes, and yes. Thankfully(?) the mod only replaces Stage 1 Nemesis with Shrek and does not make some kind of spidery, skinless Shrek-horror for the later stages.