Show Us Your Rig: NeocoreGames' Anikó Salamon

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Anikó Salamon is the Lead Artist at NeocoreGames—best known for making The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing trilogy, with the third and final game in the series releasing this Friday. Like many of the artists we've featured on Show Us Your Rig, her desk is covered in Wacom tablets and character models. Some of those characters happen to be plasticine sculptures of horrifying monsters, which I imagine would be a bit distracting, but I guess less so for the person who actually designed them. Anikó was kind enough to take the time and tell us about her setup and some of her favorite games.

What's in your PC?

Case: Cooler Master Silencio 550

Motherboard: ASRock Z97 Extreme6

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz

RAM: 8GB DDR3 1600MHz Kingston HyperX

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 270X 4GB

SSD: Samsung SSD 840 EVO 500GB

HDDs: 2x Toshiba DT01ACA100 1TB

Power Supply: Chieftec 550W

Outside:

Display: DELL U2711 27” + DELL U2412M 24” Monitors

Wacom Intuos4 Tablet

Wacom CINTIQ 27 QHD Touch

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Once I had a kiwifruit on my desk for about two months but it decayed...

However, I now have a Wacom CINTIQ 27 QHD Touch, which is obviously a wonderful graphics tool, but I don’t use it at the moment. We’re right in the middle of closing a project and I need to get a lot of work done so I sit for about 13-14 hours a day in front of my rig—for that I find the traditional Wacom tablet more comfortable with a decent monitor.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

That would be my Wacom pen, obviously—it is always within reach, I barely ever put it down. I have a strange habit of bringing it everywhere with me by accident... even to the kitchen. And the second thing is the mouse. ;) Or my knife because I tend to eat at my desk sometimes. And my tea pot. :)

Plasticine Sculptures Click the arrows to enlarge.

All other things on my desk are practically useless, they are still here though untouched. For example, the various Van Helsing monsters made of plasticine, some painted or unpainted miniatures, and the still-life set we used when hiring new talent for our graphics team. I can’t imagine how others can work on an empty desk.

If I should pick one specific thing on my desk anyway, it would be my sketchbook—when I get tired of digital graphics I usually draw portraits of my co-workers to relax.

What are you playing right now?

Unfortunately I don’t have the time to play lately. I have a lot of work to do now because we’re so close to the Van Helsing III release. We already started working on the graphic material for a new IP that should be presented this summer...

What's your favorite game and why?

I really enjoyed Limbo and Ori because they are so cute ;) I also played a lot of Trine and Bastion with my daughter and we had a great time with both.

My all-time favorites are Starcraft and W40K: Dawn of War II. Starcraft, because it could maintain complexity for many years and it’s also exciting to watch Starcraft pro-players. And Dawn of War II, because that was when I first met the W40K universe.

And also the first Assassin’s Creed, because I was totally amazed by its design... and trailers. :)