Show Us Your Rig: Minecraft creator Markus "Notch" Persson

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature the PC game industry's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Markus “Notch” Persson, creator of Minecraft, has a powerful rig with a deceptive appearance. Hidden behind its ancient keyboard and healthy layer of dust, Persson's computer houses some serious punch. Notch was kind enough to spend some time telling us about his set-up, what he's been playing lately, and the keyboard that has withstood the test of time.

What's in your PC?

A motherboard of some kind





Intel i7 running at 3.4 GHz





Two NVidia GeForce GTX Titans, running in SLI mode





Two Corsair SSD Drives of 250 GB each, two slower HDs of 2 TB each





A BluRay drive that I never, ever use





One ASUS 120hz monitor





One Samsung monitor





Logitech MX518 mouse





IBM Model M keyboard





About one million USB ports





What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Definitely my original IBM Model M from many, many years ago. It has a PS/2 connector, and weirdly my motherboard does too, so there's no need for a USB converter. The Model M is basically the best keyboard ever made, with the perfect buckling spring and amazing weight and sweet brownish white color. Definitely designed for people who type a lot, like programmers, authors, and YouTube trolls. Mine is also incredibly dirty and probably a health hazard. I almost broke it the last time I cleaned it, so now I'll just live with the finger cancer.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Grid notepad for trying to figure out whatever problem I'm working on. Sometimes there's a pen within reach, but usually they're nowhere to be found.

What are you playing right now?

I haven't been playing a lot recently because programming is so much fun, but I got a HOTAS Warthog joystick and throttle for Elite: Dangerous, and I'm told the new Diablo 3 patch is pretty good, so I'll probably get into that. Again.

What's your favorite game and why?

Maybe Dungeon Master 2. It took an incredibly fun genre, pushed the technology of an era to its peak, and released far too late in an environment where it was incredibly outdated. The mysterious mood, the fun gameplay, and the pretty pretty graphics all made for an incredible experience. Personally, I prefer the Amiga sprites to the PC sprites, though. Or FTL.