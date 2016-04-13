If you play Dark Souls like we do, you spend a lot of time dying over the course of 40 or 50 hours. But before you get to the dying bit, you probably spend a solid half hour agonizing over the design of your character. After all, you're going to be stuck with that face for a long time—better make it a good one. Or a laughably bad one, if that's your thing. We don't judge.

In the original Dark Souls, the Hollow form wasted all that effort you put into customizing your character, turning them into an ugly beef jerky version of their former selves. That thankfully doesn't happen in Dark Souls 3, meaning you can die to your heart's content and keep on lookin' fly. So put on the best armor you've found so far and show us your Dark Souls 3 character.

Throw an image link in the comments: you get bonus points for including a screenshot of the sliders in the character creator, in case other players want to recreate your masterpiece. We'll pick our favorites to show off later this week.