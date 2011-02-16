Shogun 2 demo out next week

Sega have just announced that Total War: Shogun 2 will be getting a demo through Steam on February 22. The demo will let players test out the campaign map and the game's gorgeous battles. We'e played and reviewed Shogun 2, and given it a score of 92 and an Editor's Choice award. You can read the full review in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK , which hits stores tomorrow, or in the May issue of PC Gamer US , which is out on March 29. Shogun 2 is set for release on March 15.