Shenmue 3 is a 1-year Epic exclusive, developer 'looking into' community feedback (updated)

Update 2: Regarding the original quote on backer refunds, Deep Silver reached out to say this. "Deep Silver joined the project long after the Kickstarter was set up and

therefore isn't in a position to comment on the actions as we are not

involved in that side of the project."

For clarity, we've amended the headline and the original quote below. At this point, no discussion about backer refunds is taking place. Developer Ys Net is closely monitoring Kickstarter feedback.

Update: PR has reached out to add that "All questions regarding the Kickstarter campaign should be directed to info@shenmue.link."

Original story: Shenmue 3 is going to be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, upsetting some Kickstarter backers who expected to play the game on Steam. In an interview today with Ys Net's Yu Suzuki and publisher Deep Silver, we asked about the decision to make the game an Epic exclusive, and for clarity on whether backers would be able to get Steam keys or receive refunds.

Ys Net said that partnering with Epic was a joint decision with Deep Silver, and the developer added that "the game is made in Unreal Engine 4, and Epic has been giving great support. So we just made a decision together to say that this is the best PC platform to be on."

We asked whether Kickstarter backers would still be able to get a Steam key at launch.

"What we can say, basically, is that in a year's time, it may be available on another platform, but it's going to be with Epic for a year," a Deep Silver PR rep told us. "This is going to help with the development of Shenmue and ensure it's going to be the best Shenmue in over a decade."

When we asked about backer refunds, a publisher spokesperson said, "I know at the moment they're listening to what the Kickstarter community is saying and looking into it. They hear what people are saying, and they're looking into it."