Shadowverse's Wonderland Dreams expansion releasing at the end of the month, here's a new trailer

Just revealed at the PC Gaming Show, Shadowverses' fourth expansion will be releasing at the end of this month, June 29. Titled Wonderland Dreams, the expansion will add 104 new cards to the game, most of which have an Alice in Wonderland or fairy tale theme to them.

The announcement was made in a new trailer, which you can watch above. The trailer was introduced during the show by Hearthstone streamer Octavian “Kripparrian” Morosan , who recently threatened the very existence of Blizzard's CCG by pressing a single button . Kripparrian said during his intro that "Shadowverse is one of the best card games out there, because it basically just does everything right."