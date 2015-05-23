Serpent in the Staglands trailer prepares us for next week's launch

Serpent in the Staglands is a new real-time-with-pause RPG that should remind you of things like Darklands and Baldur's Gate. It's out on Thursday, and it looks rather brill, or at least as brill as we can discern from screenshots and videos. A new one of the latter things appeared a few days ago in the form of a 'launch' trailer, showing what we'll get up to as a god stuck in a mortal body in a Transylvanian fantasy landscape obsessed with spices. Here it is:

"Oooh" is the word you're looking for. There's quite a lot of RPG going around at the moment, but Staglands should complement the likes of Pillars of Eternity and The Witcher 3 fairly nicely, offering a more gothic and unusual fantasy world to explore, in a game that appears to be equal parts roleplaying and adventure game (or at least with a higher ratio of the latter element than the norm). You'll be able to buy it from the official site, or from Steam, the Humble Store or GOG.com, though it's not live on the last two stores yet.