Sequel to Analogue: A Hate Story gets a release date and J-poppy trailer

How happy I was to learn that Hate Plus was no mere director's cut edition of visual novel-esque adventure game Analogue: A Hate Story , as its name suggested. Back in April, we confirmed that it's actually a full sequel filled with more hate than ever before, and we now know that it'll be here in exactly two weeks. Now, for the celebratory trailer.

On August 19, Hate Plus will hit us with as much distaste as it can muster. It's $10 for Windows, Mac, and Linux users, and there'll be a free demo for the hesitant to try out. According to the Hate Plus website , you'll be able to pick up from where your Analogue save files left off, and you'll get to cover all the intricate tenets of the most passionate emotion—cake-baking, cosplay, the "slow patriarchal erosion of freedoms taken for granted," and more.

There are surprisingly few energetic choreographed dance routines to be found in this pop-backed video, but you'll probably want to keep some mouthwash nearby for cleaning out the syrup-sweet stain the soundtrack will leave behind. (If you're into it, you can pre-order the Hate Plus soundtrack now too.)