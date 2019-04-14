See Total War: Warhammer 2's new doom flayers in action

The latest trailer for Total War: Warhammer 2 may not be as impressive as their homage to Predator, but it does show off a neat-looking new unit that's part of upcoming DLC package The Prophet and the Warlock. Called the doom flayer, it's a skaven device that's essentially a big metal wheel covered in spikes they ride on like a motorized unicycle of death. In the trailer they make a grunty motorbike rev while mowing down plenty of lizardmen troops. Maybe I'll go back to my skaven campaign after all.

As well as new unit types like this, The Prophet and the Warlock will add more Legendary Lords, Regiments of Renown, and campaign mechanics for the skaven and lizardmen factions. It's due out on April 17.