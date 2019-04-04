Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC trailer recreates a classic scene from Predator

Remember the scene in the classic '80s action flick Predator where Blain gets eviscerated and the rest of the team blows up seven percent of the Amazon rain forest for payback? If you do, then you will very likely get a kick out of the trailer for The Prophet and The Warlock, a new DLC release for Total War: Warhammer 2 that's set to come out on April 17.

(If you don't remember, here it is.)

The Prophet and The Warlock adds two new Legendary Lords to the game: The Skink Prophet Tehenauin, commander of the Lizardmen's Cult of Sotek, and Warlock-Engineer Ikit Claw of Clan Skryre. Tehenauin's quest to annihilate the Skaven is backed by the power of a god, but the Skaven come to the party with Ikit's Doomsphere, a Warpstone bomb capable of wiping out entire cities in a single blow. Both new Legendary Lords will join the fight for control of the Vortex with unique faction mechanics.

The DLC will also add two new Lord types to the game, additional campaign mechanics, nine new unit types including the Ratling Gun (clever, eh?), new Regiments of Renown, and the "ultimate devastation" of the Clan Skryre Doomrocket and the Invocation of Sotek. It will be accompanied by free content for all players including the Doomsayers Update that developer Creative Assembly could be the "most extensive yet."

"Following the release of the Vampire Coast faction, we saw a lot of fans calling out for something similar for the Skaven—and we listened! The pirate coves mechanic in Curse of the Vampire Coast laid the foundations for this feature, but it’s much more in-depth and allows all Skaven factions to build a secret base of operations known as an Under-City deep beneath any settlement through conquest or the use of agent actions," the studio explained in an FAQ.

"Additionally, all Lizardmen Legendary Lords will be able to unlock a quest chain to seek out Lord Kroak – the last of the first generation Slann. Although technically dead, his spirit remains, and still exerts its power over the living world. Once Kroak is found he will join the player’s faction as an immortal hero, boasting a completely unique skill tree and devastating campaign map abilities."

Total War: Warhammer 2 – The Prophet and the Warlock is available for pre-purchase on Steam.