See the new Exotics, armor, and enemies from the Destiny 2: Warmind DLC

With the big Destiny 2: Warmind reveal out of the way, Bungie dropped a horde of images showing some of the new Exotics coming to the game, plus many that are returning from D1, as well as shots of the new Warmind-themed armor and Frozen Hive enemies.

Significant changes are coming to the existing arsenal of Exotic weapons in Warmind, and of course some new ones are being added—although the newness is relative in a few cases. The Suros Regime auto rifle and Claws of Ahamkara gloves, for instance, are both being brought in from the original Destiny.

We'll have to wait and see how the new incarnations will match up but as I said yesterday when Bungie first pulled Suros Regime out of the closet, the focus on amping up exotics leads me to expect that they'll come out strong.

Destiny 2: Warmind - Exotics

It's interesting to note that the images don't contain the Catalyst slot for exotics that enable Masterwork-like bonuses. Not sure why that is, but my guess is that Bungie has a lot going on right now. I've asked for clarification on the point and will update if I find out.

Another thing to look at: Warmind armor. I have an odd urge to make an "I didn't ask for this" joke here. Not sure why.

Destiny 2: Warmind - Gear

Last but not least, a closer look at the Frozen Hive, which Bungie referred to while discussing the new Hive Escalation Protocol game mode. How they differ from their Toasty Warm Hive brethren isn't known but they look cool (get it?) and they brought a friend: A hammerheaded spot of unpleasantness named Nokris.

Destiny 2: Warmind - Frozen Hive

Nokris hasn't been seen yet in Destiny 2, but as the Destiny 2 expansion page explains he's a Hive Prince and also the boss of a new Strike called Strange Terrain, set in the tunnels under Hellas Basin. Seems like a bit of a comedown for a guy who the Destinypedia portrayed as a true Big Bad, but maybe he won't be as much of a pushover as, say, Panoptes.

Destiny 2: Warmind is out on May 8.