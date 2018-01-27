See Surviving Mars in action at the PC Gamer Weekender, plus save 20% on tickets

Surviving Mars, the upcoming survival city builder from Paradox Interactive, will be making its presence known at the PC Gamer Weekender in a talk exploring the mechanics and thought process behind the game.

Gabriel Dobrev and Ivan-Assen Ivanov from developer Haemimont Games will be joined by Jakob Munthe, of publisher Paradox, to talk system-driven design and, in their words, ‘how to avoid the self-playing piano’.

With decades of experience between the three, this is sure to be a deep, knowledgeable and downright interesting talk on the thinking—and sheer effort—that goes into making a title like Surviving Mars.

In the game, the player is tasked with building mankind’s first home away from home: a permanent colony on Mars, with the talk covering the interactions between a human player and deep AI simulations—how do you create interesting player choices in a system driven game?