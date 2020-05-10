See Resident Evil 1 remade in Resident Evil 4's engine

For the last year modder Mr. Curious has been posting about the Resident Evil Remix project, in which he recreates the original Resident Evil's Spencer Mansion in the engine of Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition. Now it's almost ready for release he's made the game available to YouTuber Residence of Evil for a playtest.

It's great seeing those locations and characters from an over-the-shoulder perspective. Some item locations have been changed too, so you won't automatically know where every single key is even if you've finished the original 100 times. You'll have to go around smashing boxes and pot plants with your knife, as well as shooting down objects from high locations, then popping them in the suitcase inventory system from RE4. Fortunately quest items, like ink ribbons for saving your game at typewriters, don't take up space that you could be using for spare herbs. There are RE4-style weapon upgrades too.

Fans are also working on Resident Evil 4 HD Project, while rumor has it Capcom have their own Resident Evil 4 Remake in the works, although not everyone thinks it needs one.

Thanks, PCGamesN.