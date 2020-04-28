Rumor of a Resident Evil 4 remake hasn't slowed development of its fan-led HD project

The long in-development Resident Evil 4 HD Project is, as the name implies, a complete remake of the original game in the purest sense: it doesn't aim to elaborate on the original, it just wants to make it prettier. Still, with rumors afoot that Capcom is making its own Resident Evil 4 remake, the status of the project might reasonably be called into question.

But in a new blogpost, the team behind the project ensures that work will continue on the HD Project, whether Capcom's remake materialises or not. "Right now it’s just a rumor, but I don’t really care if it’s done or not," the update reads. "Capcom’s latest remakes are way different from the original versions. The original game will still be unique and worthy of a remastered version."

It's true enough: both Resident Evil 2 Remake, and to a greater extent Resident Evil 3 Remake, deviated from the originals. As for the fan-led HD project, it's available to download already, though the currently available build dates back to June 2018. Updates are still rolling out, mostly in the form of graphical improvements. For example: chapter 4-4 just got a fairly major update, and you can see it in action in the video below: