See Fallout 4's Preston Garvey in his final form—a super mutant

Poor Preston Garvey. All he wants to do is rebuild the Commonwealth by nagging you to help out settlements every fifteen seconds for the entirety of Fallout 4. And for that, he's become a punching bag for the entire internet. Just a few months ago a modder made Preston Garvey six inches tall and gave him a chipmunk voice, a true indignity for a good man with a harmless (yet obnoxious) settlement fetish.

Today, something a little different for the Minutemen's senior officer. A modder has helped Preston Garvey reach his final form, that of a super mutant. He even has a deep voice, which you can hear if you turn sound on in the gif below:

Maybe this was done as a joke at Preston's expense, but I honestly think this makes him a lot more likeable. He's huge and lumbering now, which gives him an endearing quality, and the deep voice gives him an edge of sadness which makes him much more sympathetic. I would date Super Mutant Preston Garvey.

It also makes sense that Preston would have become exposed to dangerous amounts of radiation after a lifetime spent finding settlements across the Commonwealth that desperately need help (but then apparently just delegating it all to you, whenever you find time in your busy schedule).

You can download the Super Mutant Preston Garvey Mod by Toro Montana at Nexus Mods.