Season 3 of Guild Wars 2's Living World begins

The third season of Guild Wars 2's Living World—a free, episodic series that adds new story and other content—has begun, the first episode of which has been detailed over on the official site. Out of the Shadows takes place after—spoiler?—Mordremoth’s death, adding a new environment, the Chaos Isles, which seems to comprise a load of island chunks floating in a mysterious void. There's also a new PvP map that includes an appearance by a spooky ghost ship.

If you can't remember what's happened in the story before now, have a watch of this recap video, then tilt your head downwards for the latest trailer for The Living World season 3.