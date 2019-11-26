Seagate's 2TB hybrid SSHD is just $60 right now

While SSDs and traditional hard drives have continued to fall in price, the price gap between them remains large. If you want some of the speed benefits of SSDs at a price closer to hard drives, this early Black Friday deal might interest you. One 2.5-inch 2TB 'hybrid' drive from Seagate is now $60 in the US ($27 off usual price) and £68 in the UK (about £17 off).

Regular 2TB SSDs usually go for around $200 these days, so this 2TB hybrid drive for a fourth of the price is awfully tempting. But how is performance, you may ask? Our friends at Windows Central ran some benchmarks, and found the drive achieved around 133 MB/s in sequential reads, and 131 MB/s in seq. writes. That's certainly slower than most SATA SSDs, which usually operate at around 500 MB/s for reads and writes, but it comes out slightly ahead of traditional hard drives.

Hybrid drives like this one combine a regular hard drive with a small amount of flash memory, moving commonly-accessed files (like Windows system files) to the faster flash storage, and leaving other data (like games) on the slower HDD. This specific model is a 2.5-inch drive, so it can fit inside laptops, game consoles, and anything else that accepts small SATA drives.