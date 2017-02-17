Sea of Thieves gets skeleton swashbucklers and fatal fall damage

Rare's upcoming open-world adventure game Sea of Thieves has steadily impressed me since its 2015 reveal, however its last two videos have really turned my head. By exhibiting how its co-op mechanics work in practice, not to mention how chaotic treasure hunts can quickly become, I've found myself more and more invested in its overarching ideas.

Its latest alpha update trailer adds another layer of credibility by introducing fall damage, more islands, more outposts, and a new threat by way of aggressive skeleton ghosts of ill-fated pirates passed.

Here's some of that in moving picture form:

Similar to its previous alpha phase, places in the next one are limited and require you sign up to the game's Insider Programme. Sea of Thieves is without a launch date at the moment, however as it continues to add interesting and tangible features to its makeup, it's likely Rare will begin opening it up to more players over time.