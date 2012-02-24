Score some swag for F2P shooter Repulse [Giveaway]

If you're going to succeed in the awfully-crowded F2P FPS market, you're going to have to find a way to set yourself apart. Aeria Games' latest run-'n'-gun, Repulse, has all the usual modes we've come to expect: Deathmatch, CTF, infection (known here as Invasion), and objective-based maps. But the game's movement abilities are what really stand out. And we're here to help you start playing in style, right from the get-go, without setting foot in the item shop. We're giving away 2,000 codes for a sweet item-bundle, but hurry—these firearms are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You've got three acrobatic aerial moves at your disposal—wall jumps let you bounce around like the Prince of Persia, dodges feel straight out of Unreal Tournament 2004, and the boost jump simply launches you halfway across the room in the blink of an eye, almost like a fool-proof rocket jump. If stealth is more your thing, the Sniper class can cloak himself, letting you take potshots 'til the cows come home. These are the kind of mobility options we wanted from games like Brink—only this game won't cost you a cent.

GamesRadar has done us the kindness of hosting the codes; hop over to their giveaway page and log into (or create) a GamesRadar account. Follow the instructions there, then get ready to flaunt your bitchin' Chameleon combat armor and gold-plated railgun.