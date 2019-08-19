Sci-fi shooter Disintegration puts you in a grav-cycle for singleplayer and multiplayer battles

V1 Interactive, founded by Halo creative director Marcus Lehto and SOCOM director Mike Gutmann, gave us a proper look at its debut game today at Gamescom. Announced just last month but in development for several years, we finally know what Disintegration is: a first-person shooter blended with real-time tactics. You can watch the new trailer above.

The official website drops some background on the world of Disintegration:

"In Earth’s near future, climate extremes, overpopulation, food shortages, and a global pandemic led to nations collapsing and humankind on the brink of extinction. Scientists adopted a means in which the human brain was removed and surgically encased into a robotic armature; a process known as Integration. It was meant to be a temporary solution to an unavoidable crisis."

You play as Romer, an integrated grav-cycle pilot. And while you're hovering around doing your first-person shooting, you'll also be commanding "a small squad of units on the ground that each have their own unique abilities," said Lehto at Gamescom.

Disintegration will have a full single-player campaign as well as "a huge multiplayer component." You can sign up here to be alerted when alpha multiplayer tests are available.