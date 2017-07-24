Save on some excellent games in this Bethesda sale

Today over on Bundle Stars you can save on dozens of games and DLC in a new Bethesda Sale. Grab them while the sales last, because the prices are edging out everywhere else right now.

55 percent off seems to be the theme of the sale, as you can get the likes of Dishonored 2, Doom, Fallout 4, Wolfenstein: The New Order, The Evil Within, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, and Skyrim: Special Edition all for 55 percent cheaper than normal.

There are also plenty of other things in the sale with various discounts, such as a handful of older Elder Scrolls and Fallout games, as well as a bunch of DLC packs. Most of the prices found here are the cheapest you'll find any of these games for today anywhere, so they're well worth a look.

