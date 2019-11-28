Save $530 on a Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop with a GTX 1660Ti

This is a sleek, highly portable 15" gaming laptop that's heavily discounted for Black Friday this year. It's powered by a Core i7-9750H with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a GeForce GTX 1660Ti with 6GB of memory.

It's not the most powerful gaming laptop, but it's a flexible option if you want to play on the go, and the discount is an impressive 35%. We like the GPU too. Our reviewer Jarred gave it a score of 88. You miss out on the ray tracing capabilities of the 20 series cards, but on a 15" screen on the move it's hard to appreciate the lighting tech anyway.

Instead you're paying for pure no frills performance. It's a midrange option, but at this price it seems like a reasonable choice if you don't need a monstrous powerhouse of a laptop.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop | $999 (save $530)

A quality midrage GPU that should suit perfectly if you're gaming on the move. Slim form factor and a 15" screen make this a sleek portable option, and you get a huge saving on the normal price.View Deal

