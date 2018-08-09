Save $260 on Corsair’s Bulldog PC kit with a Core i7-7700K and 16GB RAM

Newegg is bundling Corsair's Bulldog (2.0) barebones PC kit with an Intel Core i7-7700K Kaby Lake processor and 16GB (2x8GB) of Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3000 RAM for $669.97. That's a $260 discount over the regular price for those combined parts.

The Core i7-7700K is a generation old at this point, but still plenty fast. It's a 4-core/8-thread part with a 4.2GHz base clock (4.5GHz boost clock) and 8MB of L3 cache.

As for Corsair's Bulldog kit, this is a newer revision of the original Bulldog, which we took a look at in 2015. It's essentially a small form factor case with a mini-ITX motherboard, 600 watt power supply, and built-in liquid cooler. It's up to you to add the rest of the parts, which in this case means selecting a graphics card and storage.

One word of caution—you'll want to stick this in a spot that is not enclosed to avoid potentially overheating. As long as you avoid doing that, you'll have a fast PC for the living room (or anywhere else you decide to put it).

You can grab this deal here.

