Save $120 on this 240Hz 1080p HP Omen X gaming monitor

Best Buy is offering the HP Omen X 25f at $329.99 which is roughly around $120 off it's normal price. It's a great price for a 240Hz display with a ton of useful features and, of course, RGB and ambient lighting for a little extra pizazz. Not a bad deal when compared to our best gaming monitors.

This display's got 24.5-inch 1080p (1920 x 1080) TN panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. It's a FreeSync monitor, and is also G-Sync compatible. The super thin bezel makes it perfect for multi-display setups. More importantly, the 1ms response time (with Overdrive) makes this the ideal display for competitive gamers who care more about screen latency than anything else.

HP Omen X 25f | $329.99 (save $120)

