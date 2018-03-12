Save big on Tyranny, Dying Light, Pillars of Eternity in GOG's St Patrick's Day Sale

Saint Paddy's Day, March 17, is a celebration best known for Irish music, drinking, shamrocks, drinking, Leprechauns, Guinness, and drinking. Digital games distributor GOG now throws videogames into the green-whirring festivities with its St Patrick's Day Sale—running now through March 19.

With savings of up to 90 percent on over 300 games, highlights from the limited-time discount period include parkour-meets-zombie stomper Dying Light, and high fantasy role-players Tyranny and Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition. Catch these for £20.09/$26.39, £15.39/$20.19 and £26.29/$34.59 respectively.

Other favourites of mine include gorgeous puzzle platformer Little Nightmares, which is on sale for £/$10.49 at half price, and Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines which is just £3.79/$4.99. If you haven't picked that up before now, you absolutely should. 14 years old or not, it's well worth your time.

As is often the case with GOG sales, this one's lucky dip-type offer plays to its Paddy's Day theme. "Every Leprechaun Hat costs $3 (or your local equivalent) and contains one Mystery Game," explains GOG. "Every Mystery Game is on sale right now for at least $3.49, up to $19.94. That means every Mystery Game is worth more than the hat and you'll always get a safe deal."

Check out GOG's St Patrick's Day Sale in full over here.