Save 33% on this superb ASUS ROG Rapture AC5300 gaming router at Amazon UK right now

Yes, gaming routers can be an expensive piece of kit, so finding one at the lowest price possible is a real boon. Even if you have one eye on the upcoming Amazon Prime Day PC deals, this is still a great offer if you're after more flash and features from your connectivity. Amazon UK is currently selling the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 gaming router for just £267. This saves you a hefty 33% which translates to more than £132 off the normal price.

Gaming routers are one of those strange peripherals that are often quick to be dismissed, but they do offer their own benefits and stake a claim for their place in the market. The AC5300, for example, will improve the speed, reliability and connection of your internet for starters, but it also offer another layer of security and keeps a close eye on lag, traffic and device connections. You can also prioritise traffic for gaming, which is handy if you're sharing a house with Wifi hogs.

Its newer (more expensive) cousin, the GT-AX11000, is quite a high entry on our best gaming routers list, and the ROG Rapture was on there for most of last year, until it was knocked out by newer models. Despite not being the newest model, it remains one of our favourite routers, with excellent security, easy to navigate software for fine-tuning and data tracking, and a decent number of LAN ports (eight) and USB 3.0 connections (two). It's only been cheaper than this once on Amazon and that was only by a handful of pounds, so this is still a great discount.

