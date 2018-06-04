Samsung and Lenovo's Windows Mixed Reality headsets are steeply discounted today

Windows Mixed Reality headsets are pretty great. They don't require tracking cameras, they work with SteamVR games, and they're usually cheaper than the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift. We've seen refurbished HP headsets drop as low as $149.99, but if you're in the market for something brand new (or not by HP), there are two noteworthy deals at the moment.

First, the Lenovo Explorer headset is currently $199 on the Microsoft Store, $200 lower than the MSRP and ~$70 lower than the usual price. It has two 1440x1440 displays (one for each eye), up to 105 degrees of horizontal FOV, and an integrated headphone/microphone combo jack.

The Samsung Odyssey is on sale for $399 at Best Buy, a $100 reduction from the MSRP. This is the most expensive Mixed Reality headset on the market, with integrated AKG headphones and a built-in microphone. It also has a slightly-higher 1440x1600 resolution per eye, with a 110-degree FOV.

All Mixed Reality headsets have the same motion controllers. Make sure you double-check the system requirements before buying one (or download this tool), and that that your PC has an HDMI 2.0 port for optimal performance.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.