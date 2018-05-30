Get a refurbished HP Mixed Reality headset for just $149 right now

Update: The deal is back, and this time it's $10 lower—$149.99.

Original story: Virtual reality headsets can get very expensive—as much as $800. Microsoft's 'Mixed Reality' headsets offer a much better value, while retaining compatibility with nearly all VR software. Now you can get a certified refurbished HP Mixed Reality headset for just $159.99 on Amazon.

Almost every Mixed Reality headset has the same specifications. HP's model has a resolution of 1440x1440 per eye (2880x1440 combined), with a 90Hz refresh rate when connected via HDMI 2.0. Two motion controllers are included, and you don't need tracking beacons like with the HTC Vive.

The headset works with basically every VR title on Steam, including Vive/Oculus games developed before the Mixed Reality headsets came out. Some older releases might show a Vive controller in-game, but you won't run into any other problems. You can also buy and download games from the Microsoft Store.

You can grab a refurbished HP Mixed Reality headset here. Make sure you double-check the system requirements before buying one (or download this tool), and that that your PC has an HDMI 2.0 port for optimal performance.

