Saints Row IV gets into the spirit with How The Saints Saved Christmas DLC

Is the weather outside frightful? Maybe it's your climate's attempt to get into the Christmas spirit. More likely, if you're an inhabitant of Saints Row IV's virtual steelport, it's the result of superpowered psychopaths raining fiery and/or electric and/or frosticle death down onto the ground. An upcoming DLC pack, How The Saints Saved Christmas, will attempt to fill that psychopath full of holiday cheer.

"Santa is trapped inside the Simulation but the Scrooge-like Boss of the Third Street Saints can't muster enough Christmas spirit to save him," reveals the press release. "Can the Saints help the Boss discover the true meaning of the season in time? A holiday classic for the whole family."

Unfortunately, previous DLC packs - for both Saints Row IV and the previous Saints Row: The Third - never managed to match their base game's comedic majesty. How The Saints Saved Christmas will offer three new story missions - suggesting it won't be any more significant than previous DLC - and bring new vehicles and weapon skins. It is due out on the 11th December.